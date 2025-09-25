Tenaris increases sustainability with $85 million upgrade to Koppel mill in US

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced the completion of an $85 million upgrade to the fume exhaust system at its Koppel steel in Pennsylvania. The project forms part of a broader $140 million investment program in the facility since it was integrated into Tenaris’s industrial network in 2020.

The upgrade underlines Tenaris’ ongoing sustainability agenda, with a focus on cleaner steelmaking and improved air quality for surrounding communities. The system will capture and separate dust and particulates more effectively, while also reducing carbon monoxide emissions.

State-of-the-art system design

At the heart of the upgrade is a new baghouse system featuring a single stack, replacing the former ten-stack configuration. This change simplifies emission monitoring, containment, and compliance. The modernization includes:

Pulse jet baghouse technology for efficient filter cleaning

Expansion of the dropout box for particle separation

New quench tower to cool process gases

Upgraded ducts and water-cooling tower for better efficiency

New compressors and electrical room to support auxiliary systems

Together, these improvements ensure better maintenance, enhanced operational efficiency, and stronger environmental performance.