Tenaris to restart Baytown plant in Texas

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 13:55:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it is preparing its Baytown plant in Texas for its restart in March, hiring training, installing new equipment and performing commissioning work as well as testing systems and processes to support the company’s increased domestic production.

The plant will be heat treating and finishing production from Tenaris’s seamless pipe mill which is nearing full capacity.

“Demand for OCTG has been rising amid an improving market and we have been steadily raising our level of domestic production and expanding our team to best respond to our customers,” Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US president, said.

Tenaris has been growing its employee base in the US, incorporating approximately 1,200 employees with plans for additional hires into 2022.