Tenaris starts operations at new Suriname service center for GranMorgu offshore project

Luxembourg-based steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced the start of operations at its new service center in Paramaribo, Suriname, built to support TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu project, the country’s first major offshore development.

The 74,500-square-meter service center has a capacity of 15,000 mt and includes a logistics yard and an inspection line, where pipes are prepared and verified before delivery to the wellsite in order to support safer and more efficient offshore operations. The GranMorgu project is operated by TotalEnergies, with APA Corporation and Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V. as partners, while drilling activities are scheduled to begin this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

Tenaris stated that the new center is also supported by digital technologies including PipeTracer®, which provides pipe-by-pipe traceability, and the Rig Direct® Portal, enabling customers to manage orders, track shipments and rig returns, and handle documentation with real-time visibility.