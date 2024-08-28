Tenaris makes first production at new EAF in Argentina

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has commenced its new electric arc furnace (EAF) equipped with Consteel® technology, which has a liquid steel capacity of 950,000 mt for seamless pipe production, at its Campana seamless pipe mill in Argentina and that it has successfully made its first production at the EAF.

With the new EAF, the company has replaced one of its existing EAFs. As a result, Tenaris will be able to reduce its carbon emissions, while increasing its energy efficiency and productivity.