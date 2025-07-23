Tenaris wins key role in Suriname’s first offshore oil project with TotalEnergies

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has secured a major contract to supply key infrastructure for Suriname’s first offshore oil development, the GranMorgu Project, led by French energy giant TotalEnergies. Located approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Suriname, this project is set to become a transformative milestone for the country’s energy sector and economy.

What is being supplied?

Under the contract, Tenaris will deliver 47,000 tons of casing and tubing, TenarisHydril Blue® and Wedge™ Series connections and advanced 13 Chrome steel grades for enhanced durability. Additionally, Italian oilfield services firm Saipem, which was awarded the EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation) contract by TotalEnergies, has selected Tenaris to provide 37,000 tons (190 km) of coated carbon steel seamless line pipe and thermal insulation coatings for subsea applications.

These pipes will be used in production flowlines, water injection lines, and gas injection lines at depths of up to 1,100 meters.

Project’s significance

The GranMorgu project represents Suriname’s first major offshore drilling effort, with first oil targeted for 2028. It aims to achieve a production capacity of 22,000 barrels per day, through a combination of shallow and deepwater wells tied to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. According to Andrea Bassetti, Tenaris president for the Andean region, “We are proud to support TotalEnergies and Suriname in the development of this new frontier. This award reflects the value we can bring through integrating our product technologies with specialized services and our presence in Suriname.”

Leveraging Tenaris’s global manufacturing network, the production of line pipe and the application of anticorrosion coating and thermal insulation for the GranMorgu project will be carried out at the company’s facilities in Italy and Mexico.