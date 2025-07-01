 |  Login 
Tenaris to increase use of renewables with new wind farm in Argentina

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 13:37:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has begun the construction of its second wind warm in Argentina in order to decarbonize its operations and to contribute to the global green transition.

The $214 million project under construction in La Rinconada will consist of 21 wind turbines and will have a total installed capacity of 94.5 MW. Once operational in late 2025, together with the first wind farm commissioned in 2023, it will meet the energy requirements of Tenaris’ seamless pipe plant in Campana.

The company estimates that the La Rinconada wind farm will reduce its emissions by about 100,000 mt per year.

Over the last four years, Tenaris has invested over $400 million in renewable energy in Argentina to reduce its carbon footprint and accelerate its decarbonization efforts.


