TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

Crude steel production in Turkey decreased by 7.6 percent year on year in December last year to 2.97 million mt, according to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD). In 2024, Turkey produced 36.89 million mt of crude steel, up by 9.4 percent year on year. Turkey ranked eighth in the list of the world’s largest crude steel producers also in December.

In December last year, Turkey’s finished steel consumption rose by 11.4 percent to 3.26 million mt, while in the whole year its finished steel consumption increased by 0.6 percent to 38.26 million mt, both year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 16.0 percent to 1.3 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 11.9 percent to $888.34 million, year on year. In 2024, the country’s steel exports increased by 27.6 percent to 13.4 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 17.7 percent to $9.75 billion, both year on year. The country's flat and long steel exports in the whole year totaled 5.79 million mt and 7.26 million mt, respectively.

In December, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 73.8 percent to 1.82 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 37.8 percent to $1.23 billion, both year on year. In the whole year, the country’s steel imports increased by 1.7 percent to 17.38 million mt, while the value of these imports fell by 9.9 percent to $13.18 billion, both year on year. In 2024, the country's flat and long steel imports totaled 8.1 million mt and 1.35 million mt, respectively.

Last year, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 73.97 percent, from 56.59 percent in the previous year.

