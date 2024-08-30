 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TCUD:...

TCUD: Turkey’s steel import decreased by 24% in July

Friday, 30 August 2024 10:21:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Crude steel production in Turkey increased by four percent year on year in July this year to 3.05 million mt, according to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD). In the January-July period this year, Turkey produced 21.67 million mt of crude steel, up by 14.9 percent year on year. Turkey recorded the second-largest increase in crude steel output in the first seven months of 2024.

In July this year, Turkey’s finished steel consumption fell by 19.3 percent to 2.77 million mt, while in the first seven months this year its finished steel consumption decreased by 6.2 percent to 21.81 million mt, both year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 48.7 percent to 1.25 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 35.7 percent to $903.18 million, year on year. In the January-July period, the country’s steel exports increased by 45.3 percent to 7.73 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 25.1 percent to $5.69 billion, both year on year. The country's flat and long steel exports in the first seven months totaled 62,151 mt and 103,555 mt, respectively. 

In July, Turkey’s steel imports decreased by 24.0 percent to 1.17 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 29.6 percent to $987.89 million, both year on year. In the first seven months this year, the country’s steel imports decreased by 14.8 percent to 9.4 million mt, while the value of these imports fell by 21.0 percent to $7.5 billion, both year on year. In the January-July period, the country's flat and long steel imports totaled 2.14 million mt and 1.58 million mt, respectively.

In the January-July period, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 75.8 percent from 47.86 percent in the same period last year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

BHP: Global steel output to increase slightly in remainder of 2024

28 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.6 percent week-on-week

27 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net loss for H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Mechel’s crude steel and pig iron output decrease in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to increase by 9 percent in August    

26 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.2 percent in mid-August

26 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.5% in mid-August, inventory up 3.48%    

26 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.7 percent in January-July

23 Aug | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.7 percent in July

22 Aug | Steel News