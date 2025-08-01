 |  Login 
TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output declines in H1 2025

Friday, 01 August 2025 11:01:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in June this year crude steel production in Turkey decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 2.87 million mt, while in the first half, production declined by 1.7 percent year on year to 18.3 million mt.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey rose by 8.8 percent year on year to 3.07 million mt, while in the January-June period the country’s finished steel consumption decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to 18.59 million mt.

In June, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 21.5 percent to 1.37 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 13.5 percent to $931.32 million, year on year. In the first half, the country’s steel exports rose by 18.6 percent to 7.68 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 8.8 percent to $5.21 billion, both year on year. Flat and long product exports in the January-June period amounted to 3.35 million mt and 4.01 million mt, respectively, with increases of 19.4 percent and 14.3 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 323,210 mt.

In the sixth month of the current year, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 52.4 percent to 1.78 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 28.7 percent to $1.19 billion, both year on year. In the January-June period, the country’s steel imports increased by 12.6 percent to 9.26 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 0.3 percent to $6.5 billion, both year on year. Looking at the imported products, flat and long product imports in the first half amounted to 4.41 million mt and 774,709 mt, respectively, with increases of 2.1 percent and 15.0 percent year on year, while semi-finished product imports amounted to 4.08 million mt.

In the first six months, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 80.18 percent, from 73.50 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Turkey's crude steel production - June 2025


