TCUD: Turkey again Europe’s largest steel producer in January

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in January this year crude steel production in Turkey decreased by 1.9 percent year on year to 3.2 million mt, ranking seventh among crude steel producing countries globally. With this performance, Turkey has become the largest steel producer in Europe, leaving Germany behind.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey rose by 2.6 percent year on year to 3.58 million mt.

In January, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 23.1 percent to 1.12 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 14.7 percent to $763.45 million, year on year. Looking at the exported products, flat and long product exports in the given month amounted to 374,359 mt and 686,373 mt, respectively, with an increase of 6.6 percent and 25.3 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 61,071 mt.

In the first month of the current year, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 24.9 percent to 1.73 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 11.3 percent to $1.19 billion, both year on year. Looking at the imported products, flat and long product imports in the given month amounted to 900,737 mt and 98,444 mt, respectively, with an increase of 22.4 percent and a decrease of 0.4 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports increased by 32.9 percent year on year to 729,863 mt.

In the given period, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 63.7 percent, from 61.8 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.