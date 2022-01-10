Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 4.3% in Q3, sales down 5.2%

Monday, 10 January 2022 10:09:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel producer Tata Steel Limited reported crude steel production of 4.8 million mt during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 4.3 percent year on year, while its sales were down 5.2 percent year on year during the quarter to 4.41 million mt, a company statement said on Monday, January 10.

Tata Steel Europe reported crude steel production of 2.56 million mt, down 1.2 percent year on year, while its sales volumes were up 1.9 percent to 2.15 million mt, the company said.

Tata Steel South East Asia’s steel production in the third quarter was recorded at 320,000 mt, unchanged year on year, the company statement said.