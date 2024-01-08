Tata Steel’s crude steel output in India up 6% in Q3 FY 2023-24

Monday, 08 January 2024 10:45:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel producer Tata Steel Limited has reported crude steel production of 5.32 million mt from its Indian operations in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up six percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, January 8.

The company reported sales of steel of 4.88 million mt during the third quarter, up 10 percent year on year.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported crude steel production of 1.17 million mt in the given period, a decline of 23 percent, and Tata Steel UK achieved production of 0.73 million mt, up 1.4 percent, both year on year, the company statement said.