Tata Steel UK to build new slitting line at Hartlepool mill

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 15:16:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it will invest in a new slitting line at its Hartlepool Tube Mill. The investment will total more than £7 million. The project is expected to take more than a year to complete.

The new slitting line will allow the mill to process coils of steel delivered from its Port Talbot steelmaking site. The investment at the Hartlepool site, which produces up to 200,000 mt of steel tubes a year, is predicted to pay for itself in less than three years.

“This will improve our efficiency and reduce overall carbon emissions from our steel processing as well as reducing the total costs across the business,” Andrew Ward, works manager of Tata Steel in Hartlepool, said.

The company is also investing tens of millions of pounds in a new mill at its Corby site in Northamptonshire, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Both projects will further strengthen the UK business, improving services to customers and using the latest available technology to reduce carbon emissions.


