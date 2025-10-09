 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel sees 7% rise in crude steel output in India in Q2 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 09 October 2025 14:10:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.67 million mt from its Indian operations during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of seven percent year on year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, October 9.

The company said that the increase in production was aided by the normalization of operations after blast furnace relining was completed at its Jamshedpur steel mill in Jharkhand state.

The company said that it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals. The recently commissioned continuous galvanizing line at Kalinganagar in Odisha has secured facility approvals from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Sept 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.2 percent - week 41, 2025

08 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 9.6% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Sept 2025

02 Oct | Steel News

TCUD: Rapid increase in Turkey’s imports raises concerns

01 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent - week 40, 2025

29 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.6% in mid-September 2025, stocks also down  

25 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in August 2025

24 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 39, 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in January-August 2025

22 Sep | Steel News