Tata Steel sees 7% rise in crude steel output in India in Q2 FY 2025-26

Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.67 million mt from its Indian operations during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of seven percent year on year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, October 9.

The company said that the increase in production was aided by the normalization of operations after blast furnace relining was completed at its Jamshedpur steel mill in Jharkhand state.

The company said that it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals. The recently commissioned continuous galvanizing line at Kalinganagar in Odisha has secured facility approvals from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).