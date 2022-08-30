Tangshan targets to cut crude steel output by 8.26 million mt in 2022 with major drop in H2

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 11:59:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Tangshan, China’s major steel production base in North China's Hebei province has targeted to reduce its crude steel output by 8.26 million mt this year on the basis of 2021, according to market sources learning from a meeting among local government officials and steel mills in Tangshan on Friday, August 26.

Accordingly, Tangshan aimed to control its total crude steel output within 122.84 million mt for this year, against 131.11 million mt recorded in 2021.

In the January-July period this year, Tangshan produced 74.69 million mt of crude steel, up 0.7 percent year on year, while its daily output reached 352,300 mt, up 0.66 percent year on year.

Thereby, for the rest period of the current year, Tangshan's daily crude steel output should be less than 314,700 mt per day.