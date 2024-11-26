Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.19 percent in October from September

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year increased by 1.16 percent compared to September and went up by 8.85 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went down by 1.32 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 7.46 percent year on year.

In October, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 0.19 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 2.29 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 3.52 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved up by 4.95 percent.

Meanwhile, in October this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 0.63 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 11.06 percent, both year on year.