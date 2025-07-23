 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in H1 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 12:05:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.88 billion, decreasing by 10.2 percent compared to June 2024 and by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.8 decrease month on month.

In the January-June period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.5 percent year on year to $11.62 billion.


