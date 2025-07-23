Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.5 percent in H1 2025

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.88 billion, decreasing by 10.2 percent compared to June 2024 and by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.8 decrease month on month.

In the January-June period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.5 percent year on year to $11.62 billion.