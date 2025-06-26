 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.32 percent in May 2025

Thursday, 26 June 2025 14:29:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in May this year advanced by 10.52 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.60 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month rose by 3.42 percent month on month and by 21.67 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 0.32 percent and output of metal product manufacturing dropped by 3.51 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in May output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 6.30 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 0.68 percent.

Meanwhile, in May, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 6.21 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by 16.31 percent, both year on year.


