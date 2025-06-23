 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 9.4 percent in January-May

Monday, 23 June 2025 14:46:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in May this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.97 billion, decreasing by 10.7 percent compared to May 2024 and by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month. In April, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 7.3 decrease month on month.

In the January-May period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 9.4 percent year on year to $9.74 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

