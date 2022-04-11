﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.6 percent in Jan-Mar

Monday, 11 April 2022 13:36:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 9.6 percent year on year to 707,456 mt in the January-March period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first three months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 353,860 mt to this destination in the given period, rising by 15.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 79,032 mt in the given period, down 61.2 percent year on year.

In March alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 248,608 mt, decreasing by 22.2 percent year on year and up 3.3 percent from February.


