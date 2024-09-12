Taiwan’s scrap imports down 10.5 percent in January-August

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 10.5 percent year on year to 2,035,231 mt in the January-August period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first eight months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 856,815 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 1.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 443,853 mt in the given period, down 31.7 percent year on year.

In August alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 215,245 mt, down by 6.2 percent year on year and by 1.8 percent month on month.