Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap fell by 52.9 percent year on year and 49.3 percent month on month to 131,023 mt in January this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In January, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 54,645 mt to this destination in the given month, down by 54.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 26,663 mt in the given month, down 56.8 percent year on year.