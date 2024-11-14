Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.7 percent in January-October

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 12.7 percent year on year to 2,533,258 mt in the January-October period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 10 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1,064,461 mt to this destination in the given period, down by 2.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 547,631 mt in the given period, down 34.1 percent year on year.

In October alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 255,413 mt, down by 20.7 percent year on year and up by 5.2 percent month on month.