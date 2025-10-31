Qatar Steel and Qatar’s customs authority to regulate scrap exports

Qatar Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar’s General Authority of Customs, formalizing a partnership to establish controls and procedures aimed at restricting and regulating the export of iron scrap from the State of Qatar.

Purpose and objectives of the agreement

The MoU emphasizes reducing illegal shipments out of the State of Qatar; enhancing integration between government entities and the industrial sector to safeguard national resources; supporting national industry; maintaining supply chain sustainability; regulating the trade of iron scrap; and ensuring compliance with transparency requirements and responsibility in commercial transactions

Next steps

Both parties will now proceed with joint implementation of the control framework as outlined in the MoU. The regulatory mechanism is expected to bolster Qatar Steel’s feedstock security and contribute to the country’s broader industrial and economic goals.

Qatar Steel has annual production capacities of approximately 2.35 million mt of DRI/HBI, 2.57 million mt of billets and 1.8 million mt of rebars in Qatar, while its plant in the UAE produces 240,000 mt of wire rods and 300,000 mt of rebars.