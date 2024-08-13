 |  Login 
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 11.0 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 13 August 2024
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 11.0 percent year on year to 1,819,973 mt in the January-July period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first seven months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 754,076 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 0.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 421,338 mt in the given period, down 27.4 percent year on year.

In July alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 219,195 mt, down by 22.9 percent year on year and by 16.2 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

