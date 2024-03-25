﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports up 5.9 percent in January-February

Monday, 25 March 2024 13:29:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 5.9 percent year on year to 496,947 mt in the January-February period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first two months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 201,732 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 2.2 percent year on year.     

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 117,240 mt in the given period, up 8.4 percent year on year.     

In February alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 218,887 mt, down by 13.3 percent year on year and by 21.3 percent month on month.


