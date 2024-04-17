﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 2.9 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 14:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 2.9 percent year on year to 770,120 mt in the January-February period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first three months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 323,030 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 5.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 161,552 mt in the given period, down 23.3 percent year on year.

In March alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 273,147 mt, down by 15.6 percent year on year and up by 24.8 percent month on month.


