Taiwan’s scrap imports down 6.6 percent in January-October

Thursday, 17 November 2022 13:39:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 6.6 percent year on year to 2.43 million mt in the January-October period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first 10 months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.01 million mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 6.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 479,179 mt in the given period, down 8.6 percent year on year.

In October alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 246,042 mt, decreasing by 5.3 percent year on year and rising by 24.3 percent from September.