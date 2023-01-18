﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 5.5 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:32:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2022, Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 5.5 percent year on year to 2.93 million mt, according to the official customs statistics.

In the full year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.19 million mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 4.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 599,375 mt in 2022, up 2.7 percent year on year.

In December alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 267,284 mt, rising by 13.2 percent year on year and by 13.9 percent from November.


