Taiwan’s scrap imports down 14.3 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:22:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 14.3 percent year on year to 3,096,727 mt in 2021, according to the official customs statistics.

In the full year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.25 million mt to this destination in the given period, falling by 18.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 583,825 mt in the given period, down 46.9 percent year on year.

In December alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 236,149 mt, increasing by 12.4 percent year on year and down 10.3 percent from November.