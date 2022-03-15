﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 0.9 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 11:54:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 458,848 mt in the January-February period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first two months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 231,867 mt to this destination in the given period, rising by 36.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 46,776 mt in the given period, down 67.5 percent year on year.

In February alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 240,632 mt, increasing by 13.1 percent year on year and up 10.2 percent from January.


