Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 5.5 percent in Jan-Nov

In November this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 34.4 percent year on year to $2.75 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $883 million, dropping by 37.5 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 5.5 percent to $21.24 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $13.07 billion, dropping by seven percent, both on year-on-year basis.