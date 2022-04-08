﻿
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 41.7 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 08 April 2022 16:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 30.3 percent year on year to $2.10 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.27 billion, down by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the first three months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 41.7 percent to $6.15 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $3.78 billion, increasing by 27.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


