Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 41.7 percent in Jan-Mar

In March this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 30.3 percent year on year to $2.10 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.27 billion, down by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the first three months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 41.7 percent to $6.15 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $3.78 billion, increasing by 27.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.