Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 41.5 percent in January-August

In August this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 57.1 percent year on year to $1.87 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.73 billion, up by 88.0 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 41.5 percent to $13.26 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $9.93 billion, increasing by 57.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.