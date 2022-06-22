Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 17% in Jan-May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 12:03:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in May this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 824,849 metric tons, while in the January-May period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.87 million mt.

In May, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 43.48 billion ($1.45 billion), down by 4.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 4.41 billion ($148.0 million), compared to a NTD 4.58 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-May period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 204.1 billion ($6.84 billion), increasing by 17.0 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 22.47 billion ($753.37 million), compared to a NTD 25.36 billion income recorded in the same period last year.