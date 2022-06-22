﻿
Taiwan's CSC's operating revenues up 17% in Jan-May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in May this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 824,849 metric tons, while in the January-May period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.87 million mt.

In May, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 43.48 billion ($1.45 billion), down by 4.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 4.41 billion ($148.0 million), compared to a NTD 4.58 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-May period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 204.1 billion ($6.84 billion), increasing by 17.0 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 22.47 billion ($753.37 million), compared to a NTD 25.36 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


