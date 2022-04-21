Taiwan’s CSC posts higher revenues for Jan-Mar

Thursday, 21 April 2022 12:22:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in March this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 801,627 metric tons, while in the January-March period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 2.21 million mt.

In March, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 41.66 billion ($1.42 billion), up by 24.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 4.06 billion ($139.02 million), compared to a NTD 4.16 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-March period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 115.21 billion ($3.94 billion), increasing by 17.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 13.47 billion ($461.26 million), compared to a NTD 12.48 billion income recorded in the same period last year.