Taiwan’s basic metal output up 6.72 percent in October from September

Friday, 25 November 2022

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year decreased by 1.21 percent compared to September and by 3.40 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month rose by 1.65 percent compared to the previous month and declined by 2.90 percent year on year.

In October, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector moved up by 6.72 percent and output of metal product manufacturing was down by 2.50 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 21.14 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 13.60 percent.

Meanwhile, in October this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 10.76 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 3.79 percent, both year on year.