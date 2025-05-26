Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.17 percent in Apr from Mar

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year advanced by 2.13 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.31 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month rose by 8.81 percent month on month and by 21.93 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 2.17 percent and output of metal product manufacturing dropped by 3.23 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in April output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 1.25 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 8.75 percent.

Meanwhile, in April, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 4.75 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by 2.15 percent, both year on year.