Taiwan’s basic metal output up 13.10 percent in Mar from Feb

Friday, 25 April 2025 14:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in March this year advanced by 14.48 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.65 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month fell by 0.55 percent month on month and grew by 13.95 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 13.10 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 12.32 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in March output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 4.78 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 8.73 percent.

Meanwhile, in March, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 7.57 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved down by 10.82 percent, both year on year.


