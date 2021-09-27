﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.50 percent in August from July

Monday, 27 September 2021 11:21:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in August this year increased by 2.14 percent compared to July and was up by 13.69 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in August fell by 0.98 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 11.90 percent year on year.

In August this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 0.50 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 1.95 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in August output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 18.14 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 22.14 percent.

Meanwhile, in August this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 31.61 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 29.86 percent, both year on year.


