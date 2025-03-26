Taiwan’s basic metal output down 3.45 percent in Feb from Jan

Taiwan’s industrial production index in February this year declined by 3.83 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 17.91 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month grew by 4.81 percent month on month and by 14.56 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector dropped by 3.45 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 5.38 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in February output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 1.56 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 30.16 percent.

Meanwhile, in February, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 22.23 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved up by 10.29 percent, both year on year.