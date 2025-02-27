Taiwan’s basic metal output down 11.56 percent in Jan from Dec

Taiwan’s industrial production index in January this year declined by 11.14 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 5.07 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month fell by 3.66 percent month on month and increased by 12.01 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector dropped by 11.56 percent and output of metal product manufacturing moved down by 17.08 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in January output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 14.82 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 9.67 percent.

Meanwhile, in January, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 2.10 percent, while output in the automotive industry declined by 27.20 percent, both year on year.