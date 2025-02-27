 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 11.56 percent in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 27 February 2025 14:19:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in January this year declined by 11.14 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 5.07 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month fell by 3.66 percent month on month and increased by 12.01 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector dropped by 11.56 percent and output of metal product manufacturing moved down by 17.08 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in January output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 14.82 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 9.67 percent.

Meanwhile, in January, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 2.10 percent, while output in the automotive industry declined by 27.20 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 21.7 percent in January

24 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.68 percent in Dec from Nov

27 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.3 percent in 2024

22 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 4.05 percent in November from October

26 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.7 percent in January-November

24 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.19 percent in October from September

26 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 1.4 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.84 percent in September from August

25 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.8 percent in January-September

23 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.9 percent in August from July

26 Sep | Steel News