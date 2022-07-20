Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 3.4 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 14:39:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.78 billion, decreasing by 13.7 percent compared to June 2021 and falling by 7.2 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 1.9 percent increase month on month.

In the January-June period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 3.4 percent year on year to $18.17 billion.