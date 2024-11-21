Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 1.4 percent in January-October

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.13 billion, increasing by 7.4 percent compared to October 2023 and by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 1.6 decrease month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 1.4 percent year on year to $21.17 billion.