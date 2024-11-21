 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 1.4 percent in January-October

Thursday, 21 November 2024 13:38:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.13 billion, increasing by 7.4 percent compared to October 2023 and by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 1.6 decrease month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 1.4 percent year on year to $21.17 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.84 percent in September from August

25 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.8 percent in January-September

23 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.9 percent in August from July

26 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.4 percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.5 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 10.5 percent in June from May

25 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 7.3 percent in May from April

26 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 4.5 percent in April from March

28 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 16.7 percent in March from February

29 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 15.5 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News