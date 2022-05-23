Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 11.3 percent in January-April

Monday, 23 May 2022 15:55:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.94 billion, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to April 2021 and down by 14.1 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 25.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 11.3 percent year on year to $12.39 billion.