﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 11.3 percent in January-April

Monday, 23 May 2022 15:55:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.94 billion, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to April 2021 and down by 14.1 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 25.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 11.3 percent year on year to $12.39 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

23 May

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.5 percent in Jan-Apr
09 May

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 39.3 percent in Jan-Apr
20 Apr

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 19.5 percent in Jan-Mar
11 Apr

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.6 percent in Jan-Mar
08 Apr

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 41.7 percent in Jan-Mar
21 Mar

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 26.3 percent in Jan-Feb
15 Mar

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 0.9 percent in Jan-Feb
09 Mar

Taiwan's iron and steel export value up 48.4 percent in Jan-Feb
17 Feb

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January
15 Feb

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 45 percent in January