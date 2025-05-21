Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down nine percent in January-April

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.99 billion, decreasing by 11.1 percent compared to April 2024 and by 7.3 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 15.4 increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by nine percent year on year to $7.77 billion.