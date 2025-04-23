Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 8.3 percent in January-March

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in March this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.14 billion, decreasing by 3.8 percent compared to March 2024 and up by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month. In February, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 4.4 increase month on month.

In the January-March period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to $5.78 billion.