 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 8.3 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 10:09:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in March this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.14 billion, decreasing by 3.8 percent compared to March 2024 and up by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month. In February, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 4.4 increase month on month.

In the January-March period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to $5.78 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 3.45 percent in Feb from Jan

26 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 10.7 percent in January-February

24 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 11.56 percent in Jan from Dec

27 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 21.7 percent in January

24 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.68 percent in Dec from Nov

27 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.3 percent in 2024

22 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 4.05 percent in November from October

26 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.7 percent in January-November

24 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.19 percent in October from September

26 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 1.4 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News