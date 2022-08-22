﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 1.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 22 August 2022 15:17:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.56 billion, decreasing by 24.8 percent compared to July 2021 and falling by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 7.2 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-July period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 1.2 percent year on year to $20.73 billion.


