﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 16.7 percent in 2023

Friday, 19 January 2024 13:15:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap rose by 16.7 percent year on year to 3.4 million mt in 2023, according to the official customs statistics.

In 2023, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.3 million mt to this destination in the given period, up by 9.2 percent year on year.        

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 996,301 mt in the given period, up 61.2 percent year on year.        

In December alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 244,475 mt, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year and by 16.4 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s prices soften a little, Asian prices rise slightly

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap prices on the rise, uncertainty over future trend

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market remains stable

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market follows diverse trends

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global scrap consumption: outlook and trends

19 Jan | Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.5 percent in December from November

19 Jan | Steel News

Price range for dock delivered P&S scrap in Portland

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Portland dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s deep sea scrap prices decline in ex-Canada deals

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh up slightly in new containerized deals, trade in bulk still limited

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials