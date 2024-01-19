Taiwan’s scrap imports up 16.7 percent in 2023

Friday, 19 January 2024 13:15:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap rose by 16.7 percent year on year to 3.4 million mt in 2023, according to the official customs statistics.

In 2023, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 1.3 million mt to this destination in the given period, up by 9.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 996,301 mt in the given period, up 61.2 percent year on year.

In December alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 244,475 mt, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year and by 16.4 percent month on month.