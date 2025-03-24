 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 10.7 percent in January-February

Monday, 24 March 2025 16:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in February this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.86 billion, increasing by 3.2 percent compared to February 2024 and by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month. In January, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 13.2 decrease month on month.

In the January-February period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders decreased by 10.7 percent year on year to $3.64 billion.


